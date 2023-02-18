Saturday's game features the Portland State Vikings (12-12) and the Weber State Wildcats (5-21) clashing at Dee Events Center (on February 18) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 victory for Portland State.

The Vikings are coming off of a 59-43 loss to Idaho State in their last outing on Thursday.

Portland State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Portland State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 66, Weber State 59

Portland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 60-55, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 125) on January 12

80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 148) on February 4

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on January 7

48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 21

62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 236) on December 1

Portland State Performance Insights