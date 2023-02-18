Saturday's game features the Portland State Vikings (12-12) and the Weber State Wildcats (5-21) clashing at Dee Events Center (on February 18) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 victory for Portland State.

The Vikings are coming off of a 59-43 loss to Idaho State in their last outing on Thursday.

Portland State vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Portland State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Portland State 66, Weber State 59

Portland State Schedule Analysis

  • When the Vikings beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 60-55, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
  • According to the RPI, the Wildcats have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 125) on January 12
  • 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 148) on February 4
  • 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on January 7
  • 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 21
  • 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 236) on December 1

Portland State Performance Insights

  • The Vikings have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 61.3 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and conceding 61.8 (107th in college basketball).
  • Portland State has averaged 2 fewer points in Big Sky games (59.3) than overall (61.3).
  • At home the Vikings are putting up 59.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they are averaging away (62.9).
  • In 2022-23 Portland State is giving up 16.8 fewer points per game at home (54.1) than on the road (70.9).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Vikings are posting 58.6 points per contest, 2.7 fewer points than their season average (61.3).

