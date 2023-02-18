Portland State vs. Weber State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Portland State Vikings (12-12) and the Weber State Wildcats (5-21) clashing at Dee Events Center (on February 18) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 victory for Portland State.
The Vikings are coming off of a 59-43 loss to Idaho State in their last outing on Thursday.
Portland State vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Portland State vs. Weber State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland State 66, Weber State 59
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- When the Vikings beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 60-55, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 125) on January 12
- 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 148) on February 4
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on January 7
- 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 21
- 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 236) on December 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 61.3 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and conceding 61.8 (107th in college basketball).
- Portland State has averaged 2 fewer points in Big Sky games (59.3) than overall (61.3).
- At home the Vikings are putting up 59.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they are averaging away (62.9).
- In 2022-23 Portland State is giving up 16.8 fewer points per game at home (54.1) than on the road (70.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Vikings are posting 58.6 points per contest, 2.7 fewer points than their season average (61.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.