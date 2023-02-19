The Oregon State Beavers (11-15) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Washington State Cougars (17-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon State vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Beavers' 67.6 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Oregon State is 9-8 when giving up fewer than 68 points.
  • When it scores more than 62 points, Oregon State is 10-4.
  • The Cougars average only 3.2 more points per game (68) than the Beavers allow (64.8).
  • Washington State is 13-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
  • Washington State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than the Beavers concede defensively.
  • The Beavers shoot 40% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Cougars concede.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/10/2023 @ UCLA L 62-54 Pauley Pavilion
2/12/2023 @ USC L 60-56 Galen Center
2/17/2023 @ Washington L 64-59 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
2/23/2023 Arizona State - Gill Coliseum
2/25/2023 Arizona - Gill Coliseum

