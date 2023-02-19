How to Watch the Oregon State vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon State Beavers (11-15) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Washington State Cougars (17-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Oregon State vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Beavers' 67.6 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Oregon State is 9-8 when giving up fewer than 68 points.
- When it scores more than 62 points, Oregon State is 10-4.
- The Cougars average only 3.2 more points per game (68) than the Beavers allow (64.8).
- Washington State is 13-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
- Washington State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Cougars shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than the Beavers concede defensively.
- The Beavers shoot 40% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Cougars concede.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 62-54
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|@ USC
|L 60-56
|Galen Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington
|L 64-59
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gill Coliseum
