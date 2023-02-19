Sunday's game between the Washington State Cougars (17-9) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-15) at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Washington State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Beavers enter this matchup after a 64-59 loss to Washington on Friday.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Oregon State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 69, Oregon State 61

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

When the Beavers took down the UCLA Bruins (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 77-72, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Beavers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (12).

The Cougars have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 20

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on December 3

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 141) on January 8

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 146) on November 17

61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7

Oregon State Performance Insights