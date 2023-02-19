Sunday's game between the Washington State Cougars (17-9) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-15) at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Washington State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Beavers enter this matchup after a 64-59 loss to Washington on Friday.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Oregon State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Washington State 69, Oregon State 61

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

  • When the Beavers took down the UCLA Bruins (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 77-72, it was their signature win of the season so far.
  • The Beavers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (12).
  • The Cougars have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 20
  • 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on December 3
  • 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 141) on January 8
  • 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 146) on November 17
  • 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Oregon State Performance Insights

  • The Beavers put up 67.6 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (194th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.
  • Oregon State scores fewer points in conference action (62.9 per game) than overall (67.6).
  • The Beavers average 72.2 points per game at home, and 62.0 on the road.
  • Oregon State is conceding fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than on the road (64.9).
  • In their previous 10 games, the Beavers are averaging 60.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than their season average (67.6).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.