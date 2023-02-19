Oregon State vs. Washington State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Washington State Cougars (17-9) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-15) at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Washington State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Beavers enter this matchup after a 64-59 loss to Washington on Friday.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
Oregon State vs. Washington State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington State 69, Oregon State 61
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- When the Beavers took down the UCLA Bruins (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 77-72, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- The Beavers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (12).
- The Cougars have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 20
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on December 3
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 141) on January 8
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 146) on November 17
- 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers put up 67.6 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (194th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.
- Oregon State scores fewer points in conference action (62.9 per game) than overall (67.6).
- The Beavers average 72.2 points per game at home, and 62.0 on the road.
- Oregon State is conceding fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than on the road (64.9).
- In their previous 10 games, the Beavers are averaging 60.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than their season average (67.6).
