Oregon vs. Washington State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington State Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12) host the Oregon Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Oregon vs. Washington State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ducks Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of the Ducks' 24 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Oregon is 12-12-0 ATS this year.
- Oregon's .500 ATS win percentage (12-12-0 ATS record) is higher than Washington State's .435 mark (10-13-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.
Oregon vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Washington State
|67.4
|138.1
|65.1
|132.3
|135.0
|Oregon
|70.7
|138.1
|67.2
|132.3
|138.3
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Ducks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- Oregon has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this season in conference action.
- The Ducks score an average of 70.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Oregon has put together an 11-6 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
Washington State vs. Oregon Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Washington State
|10-13-0
|11-12-0
|Oregon
|12-12-0
|12-12-0
Oregon vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits
|Washington State
|Oregon
|9-3
|Home Record
|11-5
|1-7
|Away Record
|3-5
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|2-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-4-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|63.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.5
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-4-0
