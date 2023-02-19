The Washington State Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12) host the Oregon Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Oregon vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ducks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of the Ducks' 24 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Oregon is 12-12-0 ATS this year.

Oregon's .500 ATS win percentage (12-12-0 ATS record) is higher than Washington State's .435 mark (10-13-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

Oregon vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 67.4 138.1 65.1 132.3 135.0 Oregon 70.7 138.1 67.2 132.3 138.3

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Ducks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Oregon has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this season in conference action.

The Ducks score an average of 70.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Oregon has put together an 11-6 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Washington State vs. Oregon Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 10-13-0 11-12-0 Oregon 12-12-0 12-12-0

Oregon vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits

Washington State Oregon 9-3 Home Record 11-5 1-7 Away Record 3-5 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 2-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

