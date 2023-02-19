The Washington Huskies (14-11) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oregon Ducks (14-12) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Ducks average 15.4 more points per game (75.5) than the Huskies allow (60.1).

When Oregon allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 10-2.

Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

The Huskies record 62.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 64.7 the Ducks allow.

Washington is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Washington has a 14-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.

The Huskies are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Ducks concede to opponents (39.4%).

The Ducks shoot 43.5% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Huskies concede.

Oregon Schedule