How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Huskies (14-11) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oregon Ducks (14-12) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks average 15.4 more points per game (75.5) than the Huskies allow (60.1).
- When Oregon allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 10-2.
- Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- The Huskies record 62.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 64.7 the Ducks allow.
- Washington is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Washington has a 14-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Huskies are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Ducks concede to opponents (39.4%).
- The Ducks shoot 43.5% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Huskies concede.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/10/2023
|@ USC
|L 56-51
|Galen Center
|2/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 67-57
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 64-57
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
