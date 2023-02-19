The Washington Huskies (14-11) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oregon Ducks (14-12) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks average 15.4 more points per game (75.5) than the Huskies allow (60.1).
  • When Oregon allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 10-2.
  • Oregon is 14-7 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
  • The Huskies record 62.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 64.7 the Ducks allow.
  • Washington is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • Washington has a 14-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Huskies are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Ducks concede to opponents (39.4%).
  • The Ducks shoot 43.5% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Huskies concede.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/10/2023 @ USC L 56-51 Galen Center
2/12/2023 @ UCLA L 67-57 Pauley Pavilion
2/17/2023 @ Washington State L 64-57 Beasley Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/23/2023 Arizona - Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 Arizona State - Matthew Knight Arena

