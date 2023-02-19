How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12) will host the Oregon Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, Oregon has a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.7% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks rank 95th.
- The Ducks put up 5.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Cougars allow (65.1).
- Oregon is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- Oregon averages 72.9 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.
- At home, the Ducks give up 64.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 69.4.
- At home, Oregon makes 6.9 treys per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (30.9%).
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|USC
|W 78-60
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/11/2023
|UCLA
|L 70-63
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Washington
|L 72-71
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Cal
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
