The Washington State Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12) will host the Oregon Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, Oregon has a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.7% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks rank 95th.

The Ducks put up 5.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Cougars allow (65.1).

Oregon is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

Oregon averages 72.9 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.

At home, the Ducks give up 64.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 69.4.

At home, Oregon makes 6.9 treys per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (30.9%).

