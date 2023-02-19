Oregon vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has the Oregon Ducks (14-12) squaring off against the Washington Huskies (14-11) at 4:00 PM (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a 67-63 win for Oregon, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Ducks' last game on Friday ended in a 64-57 loss to Washington State.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 67, Washington 63
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks' best win this season came against the USC Trojans, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 25). The Ducks brought home the 73-45 win at home on January 1.
- The Ducks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).
- Oregon has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- Based on the RPI, the Huskies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 129th-most in the country.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 44) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 55) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 59) on December 3
- 75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 71) on December 11
- 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 73) on January 13
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks put up 75.5 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (188th in college basketball). They have a +280 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.
- Oregon scores fewer points in conference play (68.7 per game) than overall (75.5).
- The Ducks are scoring more points at home (80.5 per game) than away (66.4).
- At home Oregon is giving up 60.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is on the road (64.1).
- The Ducks are averaging 65.6 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 9.9 fewer points than their average for the season (75.5).
