Sunday's game at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has the Oregon Ducks (14-12) squaring off against the Washington Huskies (14-11) at 4:00 PM (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a 67-63 win for Oregon, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Ducks' last game on Friday ended in a 64-57 loss to Washington State.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 67, Washington 63

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks' best win this season came against the USC Trojans, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 25). The Ducks brought home the 73-45 win at home on January 1.

The Ducks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Oregon has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

Based on the RPI, the Huskies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 129th-most in the country.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 44) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 55) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 59) on December 3

75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 71) on December 11

65-58 at home over Washington (No. 73) on January 13

Oregon Performance Insights