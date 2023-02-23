Thursday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) taking on the Oregon Ducks (14-13) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 win for Arizona, so expect a competitive matchup.

Their last time out, the Ducks lost 68-60 to Washington on Sunday.

Oregon vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 71, Oregon 70

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks' signature win this season came in a 73-45 victory over the No. 25 USC Trojans on January 1.

The Ducks have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).

Oregon has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 55) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 62) on December 3

65-58 at home over Washington (No. 70) on January 13

75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 71) on December 11

Oregon Performance Insights