Oregon vs. Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) taking on the Oregon Ducks (14-13) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 win for Arizona, so expect a competitive matchup.
Their last time out, the Ducks lost 68-60 to Washington on Sunday.
Oregon vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 71, Oregon 70
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks' signature win this season came in a 73-45 victory over the No. 25 USC Trojans on January 1.
- The Ducks have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).
- Oregon has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 55) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 62) on December 3
- 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 70) on January 13
- 75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 71) on December 11
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks' +272 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (191st in college basketball).
- With 68.2 points per game in Pac-12 contests, Oregon is averaging 6.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.9 PPG).
- In home games, the Ducks are scoring 14.7 more points per game (80.5) than they are on the road (65.8).
- Defensively, Oregon has been better in home games this year, ceding 60.0 points per game, compared to 64.5 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks have been racking up 65.1 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 74.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
