Oregon State vs. Arizona State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Oregon State Beavers (11-16) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18) at Gill Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of Oregon State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Beavers are coming off of a 67-57 loss to Washington State in their last game on Sunday.
Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
Oregon State vs. Arizona State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon State 73, Arizona State 61
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- On January 1, the Beavers captured their signature win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Beavers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).
- Oregon State has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 40) on January 20
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 77) on December 3
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 140) on January 8
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 145) on November 17
- 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 per contest (195th in college basketball).
- Oregon State is tallying 62.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.2).
- The Beavers score 72.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
- Oregon State is ceding 62.1 points per game this season at home, which is 3.0 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (65.1).
- The Beavers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 60.4 points a contest compared to the 67.2 they've averaged this year.
