Thursday's contest that pits the Oregon State Beavers (11-16) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18) at Gill Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of Oregon State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Beavers are coming off of a 67-57 loss to Washington State in their last game on Sunday.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 73, Arizona State 61

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On January 1, the Beavers captured their signature win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.

The Beavers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).

Oregon State has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 40) on January 20

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 77) on December 3

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 140) on January 8

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 145) on November 17

61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 7

Oregon State Performance Insights