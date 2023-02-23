The Oregon State Beavers (11-16) will aim to stop an eight-game losing run when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Sun Devils have dropped 14 games straight.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils put up only 0.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Beavers give up (64.9).

Arizona State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

Arizona State is 6-5 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are 6.4 fewer points than the Sun Devils allow (73.6).

Oregon State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Oregon State is 8-7 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Beavers are making 40% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (47.1%).

The Sun Devils make 36.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Beavers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oregon State Schedule