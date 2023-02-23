The Oregon Ducks (14-13) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 75.7 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 64.8 the Ducks give up.

When Arizona gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 20-3.

Arizona is 18-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

The Ducks record 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wildcats allow (63.7).

Oregon is 14-7 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Oregon is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

This year the Ducks are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Ducks have given up.

Oregon Schedule