How to Watch the Oregon vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (14-13) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Oregon vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 75.7 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 64.8 the Ducks give up.
- When Arizona gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 20-3.
- Arizona is 18-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
- The Ducks record 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wildcats allow (63.7).
- Oregon is 14-7 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Oregon is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
- This year the Ducks are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Ducks have given up.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 67-57
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 64-57
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington
|L 68-60
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.