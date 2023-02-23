The Oregon Ducks (14-13) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 75.7 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 64.8 the Ducks give up.
  • When Arizona gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 20-3.
  • Arizona is 18-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • The Ducks record 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wildcats allow (63.7).
  • Oregon is 14-7 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Oregon is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • This year the Ducks are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Ducks have given up.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ UCLA L 67-57 Pauley Pavilion
2/17/2023 @ Washington State L 64-57 Beasley Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Washington L 68-60 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/23/2023 Arizona - Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 Arizona State - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.