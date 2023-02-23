Thursday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (20-7) against the BYU Cougars (14-13) at Marriott Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Portland. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Pilots secured a 57-46 victory against Pacific.

Portland vs. BYU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Portland vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 66, BYU 63

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots captured their best win of the season on November 24 by claiming a 66-60 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 76-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Portland has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 96) on December 19

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 107) on February 2

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 107) on January 7

84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 121) on December 17

80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 134) on February 4

Portland Performance Insights