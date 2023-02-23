Portland vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (20-7) against the BYU Cougars (14-13) at Marriott Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Portland. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Pilots secured a 57-46 victory against Pacific.
Portland vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
Portland vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 66, BYU 63
Portland Schedule Analysis
- The Pilots captured their best win of the season on November 24 by claiming a 66-60 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 76-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Portland has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 96) on December 19
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 107) on February 2
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 107) on January 7
- 84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 121) on December 17
- 80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 134) on February 4
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots have a +229 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per contest to rank 108th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Portland has scored 72.1 points per game in WCC play, and 70.3 overall.
- At home the Pilots are scoring 71.1 points per game, 1.4 more than they are averaging on the road (69.7).
- At home Portland is giving up 58.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than it is away (68.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Pilots are posting 68.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than their season average (70.3).
