Portland State vs. Montana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Pamplin Sports Center has the Montana Lady Griz (13-13) going head-to-head against the Portland State Vikings (12-13) at 9:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 win for Montana, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Vikings are coming off of a 62-55 loss to Weber State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Portland State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Portland State vs. Montana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana 68, Portland State 64
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on February 11, the Vikings registered their signature win of the season, a 60-55 home victory.
- The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (eight).
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 123) on January 12
- 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 145) on February 4
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on January 7
- 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 21
- 62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on December 1
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings score 61.0 points per game (261st in college basketball) and allow 61.8 (108th in college basketball) for a -19 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, Portland State scores fewer points per game (59.0) than its overall average (61.0).
- When playing at home, the Vikings are averaging 2.4 fewer points per game (59.9) than they are when playing on the road (62.3).
- Portland State allows 54.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 70.2 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Vikings have been putting up 58.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 61.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
