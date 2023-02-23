Thursday's contest at Pamplin Sports Center has the Montana Lady Griz (13-13) going head-to-head against the Portland State Vikings (12-13) at 9:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 win for Montana, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Vikings are coming off of a 62-55 loss to Weber State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 68, Portland State 64

Portland State Schedule Analysis

Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on February 11, the Vikings registered their signature win of the season, a 60-55 home victory.

The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (eight).

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 123) on January 12

80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 145) on February 4

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on January 7

48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on January 21

62-60 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on December 1

Portland State Performance Insights