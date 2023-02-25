Saturday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (15-13) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Oregon, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Ducks are coming off of a 73-59 victory over Arizona in their last game on Thursday.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 78, Arizona State 61

Oregon Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats on February 23, the Ducks registered their best win of the season, a 73-59 home victory.

The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 47th-most in the country. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

Oregon has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-45 at home over USC (No. 34) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 56) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 61) on December 3

65-58 at home over Washington (No. 71) on January 13

Oregon Performance Insights