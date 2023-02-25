Oregon vs. Arizona State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (15-13) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Oregon, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Ducks are coming off of a 73-59 victory over Arizona in their last game on Thursday.
Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon vs. Arizona State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 78, Arizona State 61
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats on February 23, the Ducks registered their best win of the season, a 73-59 home victory.
- The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 47th-most in the country. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.
- Oregon has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 34) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 56) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 61) on December 3
- 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 71) on January 13
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks have a +286 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and are allowing 64.6 per contest to rank 185th in college basketball.
- With 68.5 points per game in Pac-12 tilts, Oregon is putting up 6.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.8 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Ducks are putting up 14.2 more points per game (80) than they are in road games (65.8).
- In home games, Oregon is giving up 4.6 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (64.5).
- The Ducks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 64 points per game in their last 10 contests, 10.8 points fewer than the 74.8 they've scored this year.
