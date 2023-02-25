Gill Coliseum is where the Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12) and Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) will square off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Jordan Pope and N'Faly Dante are players to watch for the Beavers and Ducks, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, February 25

Saturday, February 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Oregon's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Oregon lost to the Washington State 68-65. With 17 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keeshawn Barthelemy 17 2 0 1 0 2 Jermaine Couisnard 12 3 2 1 0 1 N'Faly Dante 10 11 1 1 1 0

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson paces the Ducks in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 13 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dante is the Ducks' top scorer (13.5 points per game) and rebounder (7.7), and puts up 1.1 assists.

Quincy Guerrier gets the Ducks 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Ducks get 6.7 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

Rivaldo Soares is averaging 7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)