Oregon State vs. Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-17) clashing at Gill Coliseum (on February 25) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-64 win for Arizona.
The Beavers are coming off of a 75-73 loss to Arizona State in their last game on Thursday.
Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, Oregon State 64
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- The Beavers captured their signature win of the season on January 1, when they defeated the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-72.
- The Beavers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).
- Oregon State has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 20
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 78) on December 3
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 132) on January 8
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on November 17
- 61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 7
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (scoring 67.4 points per game to rank 142nd in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Oregon State is tallying 63.1 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (67.4 points per game) is 4.3 PPG higher.
- The Beavers are scoring 72.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 61.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Oregon State is surrendering 62.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.1.
- The Beavers have been scoring 61.0 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 67.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
