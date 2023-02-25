Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) and the Oregon State Beavers (11-17) clashing at Gill Coliseum (on February 25) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-64 win for Arizona.

The Beavers are coming off of a 75-73 loss to Arizona State in their last game on Thursday.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, Oregon State 64

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

The Beavers captured their signature win of the season on January 1, when they defeated the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-72.

The Beavers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).

Oregon State has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 20

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 78) on December 3

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 132) on January 8

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on November 17

61-60 at home over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 7

Oregon State Performance Insights