Oregon State vs. Oregon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.
Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-8.5)
|129
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Oregon (-8.5)
|128.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon State has covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Beavers have an ATS record of 8-7-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.
- Oregon has covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Ducks' 28 games have hit the over.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (182nd).
- The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the start of the season (+60000).
- Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.