The Oregon Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline DraftKings Oregon (-8.5) 129 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Oregon (-8.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Oregon State has covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 8-7-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.

Oregon has covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Ducks' 28 games have hit the over.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks much better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (182nd).

The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the start of the season (+60000).

Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

