How to Watch the Oregon State vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (11-17) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 65.3 the Beavers allow.
- Arizona has a 17-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Arizona is 18-1.
- The 67.4 points per game the Beavers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (64).
- Oregon State is 9-5 when scoring more than 64 points.
- Oregon State's record is 10-15 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.
- This year the Beavers are shooting 40% from the field, only one% lower than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Beavers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington
|L 64-59
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 67-57
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Arizona State
|L 75-73
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gill Coliseum
