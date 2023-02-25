The Oregon State Beavers (11-17) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 65.3 the Beavers allow.

Arizona has a 17-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Arizona is 18-1.

The 67.4 points per game the Beavers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Wildcats give up (64).

Oregon State is 9-5 when scoring more than 64 points.

Oregon State's record is 10-15 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.

This year the Beavers are shooting 40% from the field, only one% lower than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Beavers' defensive field-goal percentage.

