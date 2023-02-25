The Arizona State Sun Devils' (8-18) Pac-12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Oregon Ducks (15-13) at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils average just 1.2 more points per game (65.8) than the Ducks give up to opponents (64.6).

Arizona State has a 7-9 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Arizona State is 7-5.

The 74.8 points per game the Ducks put up are only 1.2 more points than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).

When Oregon puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 11-4.

Oregon is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

This year the Ducks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Sun Devils concede.

The Sun Devils shoot 36.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Ducks concede.

