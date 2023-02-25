The Arizona State Sun Devils' (8-18) Pac-12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Oregon Ducks (15-13) at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils average just 1.2 more points per game (65.8) than the Ducks give up to opponents (64.6).
  • Arizona State has a 7-9 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, Arizona State is 7-5.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Ducks put up are only 1.2 more points than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).
  • When Oregon puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 11-4.
  • Oregon is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.
  • This year the Ducks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Sun Devils concede.
  • The Sun Devils shoot 36.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Ducks concede.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 @ Washington State L 64-57 Beasley Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Washington L 68-60 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/23/2023 Arizona W 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 Arizona State - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.