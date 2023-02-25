How to Watch the Oregon vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils' (8-18) Pac-12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Oregon Ducks (15-13) at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Oregon vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils average just 1.2 more points per game (65.8) than the Ducks give up to opponents (64.6).
- Arizona State has a 7-9 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, Arizona State is 7-5.
- The 74.8 points per game the Ducks put up are only 1.2 more points than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).
- When Oregon puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 11-4.
- Oregon is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.
- This year the Ducks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Sun Devils concede.
- The Sun Devils shoot 36.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Ducks concede.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 64-57
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington
|L 68-60
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 73-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
