Portland vs. San Diego Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (20-7) versus the San Diego Toreros (16-12) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 5:00 PM on February 25.
The Pilots head into this game after a 57-46 win against Pacific on Saturday.
Portland vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
Portland vs. San Diego Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 67, San Diego 61
Portland Schedule Analysis
- The Pilots' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory on November 24 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 19
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 116) on February 2
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 116) on January 7
- 80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 121) on February 4
- 81-71 at home over Santa Clara (No. 121) on January 5
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and giving up 61.8 per outing, 107th in college basketball) and have a +229 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Portland has put up 72.1 points per game in WCC play, and 70.3 overall.
- At home the Pilots are putting up 71.1 points per game, 1.4 more than they are averaging away (69.7).
- In 2022-23 Portland is conceding 9.9 fewer points per game at home (58.7) than on the road (68.6).
- The Pilots have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 68.9 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 70.3.
