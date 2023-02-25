Saturday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (20-7) versus the San Diego Toreros (16-12) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 5:00 PM on February 25.

The Pilots head into this game after a 57-46 win against Pacific on Saturday.

Portland vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Portland vs. San Diego Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Portland 67, San Diego 61

Portland Schedule Analysis

  • The Pilots' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory on November 24 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 19
  • 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 116) on February 2
  • 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 116) on January 7
  • 80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 121) on February 4
  • 81-71 at home over Santa Clara (No. 121) on January 5

Portland Performance Insights

  • The Pilots outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and giving up 61.8 per outing, 107th in college basketball) and have a +229 scoring differential.
  • In 2022-23, Portland has put up 72.1 points per game in WCC play, and 70.3 overall.
  • At home the Pilots are putting up 71.1 points per game, 1.4 more than they are averaging away (69.7).
  • In 2022-23 Portland is conceding 9.9 fewer points per game at home (58.7) than on the road (68.6).
  • The Pilots have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 68.9 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 70.3.

