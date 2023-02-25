Saturday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (20-7) versus the San Diego Toreros (16-12) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 5:00 PM on February 25.

The Pilots head into this game after a 57-46 win against Pacific on Saturday.

Portland vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Portland vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 67, San Diego 61

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory on November 24 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 19

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 116) on February 2

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 116) on January 7

80-68 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 121) on February 4

81-71 at home over Santa Clara (No. 121) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Portland Performance Insights