Portland State vs. Montana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Montana State Bobcats (19-9) and Portland State Vikings (13-13) matching up at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Vikings are coming off of a 74-72 win over Montana in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Portland State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Portland State vs. Montana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana State 68, Portland State 61
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on January 12, the Vikings secured their signature win of the season, a 79-66 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vikings are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on February 11
- 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on February 4
- 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 155) on February 23
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 202) on January 7
- 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 217) on January 21
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings average 61.5 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (118th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
- Portland State's offense has been worse in Big Sky tilts this year, posting 59.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.5 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Vikings are posting 1.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than they are when playing on the road (62.3).
- Portland State gives up 55.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.
- The Vikings have been scoring 59.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 61.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
