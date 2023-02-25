Saturday's contest between the Montana State Bobcats (19-9) and Portland State Vikings (13-13) matching up at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Vikings are coming off of a 74-72 win over Montana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Portland State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Portland State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 68, Portland State 61

Portland State Schedule Analysis

Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on January 12, the Vikings secured their signature win of the season, a 79-66 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vikings are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on February 11

80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on February 4

74-72 at home over Montana (No. 155) on February 23

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 202) on January 7

48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 217) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Portland State Performance Insights