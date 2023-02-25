Saturday's contest between the Montana State Bobcats (19-9) and Portland State Vikings (13-13) matching up at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Vikings are coming off of a 74-72 win over Montana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Portland State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Montana State 68, Portland State 61

Portland State Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on January 12, the Vikings secured their signature win of the season, a 79-66 road victory.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vikings are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on February 11
  • 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 134) on February 4
  • 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 155) on February 23
  • 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 202) on January 7
  • 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 217) on January 21

Portland State Performance Insights

  • The Vikings average 61.5 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (118th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
  • Portland State's offense has been worse in Big Sky tilts this year, posting 59.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.5 PPG.
  • When playing at home, the Vikings are posting 1.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than they are when playing on the road (62.3).
  • Portland State gives up 55.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.
  • The Vikings have been scoring 59.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 61.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

