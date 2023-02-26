Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 26
The Houston Rockets (13-46), on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, will try to end a five-game road losing skid at the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31).
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Trail Blazers (-10)
|-
|-475
|+380
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Trail Blazers (-10.5)
|-
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Trail Blazers average 114.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 115.3 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Rockets' -502 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.1 per contest (24th in league).
- Portland has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.
- Houston has compiled a 21-33-5 record against the spread this season.
Trail Blazers and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+50000
|+20000
|+390
|Rockets
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.