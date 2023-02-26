Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-46) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Trail Blazers 120 - Rockets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 10)
- The Trail Blazers have covered the spread more often than the Rockets this year, recording an ATS record of 28-30-1, as opposed to the 22-33-4 mark of the Rockets.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (47.5% of the time) as Portland and its opponents (49.2%).
- The Trail Blazers have a .586 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-12) this season, higher than the .228 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (13-44).
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- With 114.9 points per game on offense, Portland ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it cedes 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.
- This season, the Trail Blazers rank 21st in the league in assists, putting up 24.3 per game.
- This year, the Trail Blazers are draining 13.1 threes per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.
- Portland has taken 58.8% two-pointers and 41.2% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 68% are two-pointers and 32% are three-pointers.
