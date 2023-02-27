Monday's contest that pits the Sacramento State Hornets (21-7) against the Portland State Vikings (13-14) at The Nest is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-55 in favor of Sacramento State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Vikings are coming off of a 63-34 loss to Montana State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Portland State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Sacramento State 71, Portland State 55

Portland State Schedule Analysis

  • The Vikings captured their signature win of the season on January 12, when they defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank No. 120 in our computer rankings, 79-66.
  • Based on the RPI, the Hornets have 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the country.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on February 11
  • 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on February 4
  • 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 155) on February 23
  • 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 206) on January 7
  • 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 222) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Portland State Performance Insights

  • The Vikings' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.5 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per outing (117th in college basketball).
  • Portland State scores fewer points in conference play (58.4 per game) than overall (60.5).
  • At home the Vikings are scoring 59.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they are averaging away (62.3).
  • At home, Portland State gives up 55.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.2.
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Vikings are averaging 58.0 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points than their season average (60.5).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.