Portland State vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the Sacramento State Hornets (21-7) against the Portland State Vikings (13-14) at The Nest is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-55 in favor of Sacramento State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Vikings are coming off of a 63-34 loss to Montana State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Portland State vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
Portland State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacramento State 71, Portland State 55
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings captured their signature win of the season on January 12, when they defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank No. 120 in our computer rankings, 79-66.
- Based on the RPI, the Hornets have 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the country.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on February 11
- 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on February 4
- 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 155) on February 23
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 206) on January 7
- 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 222) on January 21
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.5 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per outing (117th in college basketball).
- Portland State scores fewer points in conference play (58.4 per game) than overall (60.5).
- At home the Vikings are scoring 59.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they are averaging away (62.3).
- At home, Portland State gives up 55.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.2.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Vikings are averaging 58.0 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points than their season average (60.5).
