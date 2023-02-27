Monday's contest that pits the Sacramento State Hornets (21-7) against the Portland State Vikings (13-14) at The Nest is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-55 in favor of Sacramento State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Vikings are coming off of a 63-34 loss to Montana State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Portland State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 71, Portland State 55

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings captured their signature win of the season on January 12, when they defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank No. 120 in our computer rankings, 79-66.

Based on the RPI, the Hornets have 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the country.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on February 11

80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on February 4

74-72 at home over Montana (No. 155) on February 23

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 206) on January 7

48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 222) on January 21

Portland State Performance Insights