Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers face the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Grant, in his last showing, had 24 points in a 123-105 loss to the Warriors.

In this article, we break down Grant's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.7 18.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.9 PRA 27.5 27.4 25 PR 24.5 25.1 23.1 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.4



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Jerami Grant has made 7.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

Grant is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Grant's Trail Blazers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 113.5 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have allowed 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 12th in the NBA, allowing 25.0 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2022 42 27 8 4 4 1 4

