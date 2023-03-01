Oregon State vs. USC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the USC Trojans (21-8) against the Oregon State Beavers (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of USC, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Beavers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 78-70 win over Arizona.
Oregon State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. USC Score Prediction
- Prediction: USC 67, Oregon State 58
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- The Beavers' best win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). The Beavers took home the 78-70 win at home on February 25.
- The Beavers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 40th-most in the nation. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the third-most.
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-72 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 1
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 30) on January 20
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on December 3
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on November 17
- 69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 135) on January 8
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 133rd in college basketball, and conceding 65.4 per contest, 207th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Oregon State has averaged 63.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 67.8 overall.
- At home the Beavers are putting up 72.6 points per game, 11.2 more than they are averaging away (61.4).
- At home, Oregon State concedes 63.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 65.1.
- The Beavers have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 62 points per contest, 5.8 fewer points their than season average of 67.8.
