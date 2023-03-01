Wednesday's game that pits the USC Trojans (21-8) against the Oregon State Beavers (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of USC, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Beavers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 78-70 win over Arizona.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 67, Oregon State 58

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

The Beavers' best win this season came against the Arizona Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). The Beavers took home the 78-70 win at home on February 25.

The Beavers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 40th-most in the nation. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the third-most.

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-72 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 1

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 30) on January 20

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on December 3

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 130) on November 17

69-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 135) on January 8

Oregon State Performance Insights