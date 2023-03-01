The Oregon State Beavers (12-17) will visit the USC Trojans (21-8) after losing six consecutive road games. It starts at 11:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Beavers score an average of 67.8 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 54.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Oregon State has a 7-7 record when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.

When it scores more than 54.8 points, Oregon State is 12-14.

The Trojans record 65.0 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 65.4 the Beavers allow.

USC is 12-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

USC's record is 21-4 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.

The Trojans shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Beavers concede defensively.

The Beavers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Trojans allow.

Oregon State Schedule