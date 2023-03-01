At the moment, the Oregon State Beavers (11-14) are listed with the 42nd-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +25000 on the moneyline.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oregon State with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Beavers visit the Washington Huskies, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17.

Beavers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +25000 (Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think the Beavers have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Oregon State Team Stats

The Beavers have a 9-5 record at home and a 1-6 record on the road while going 1-3 in neutral-site games.

In Pac-12 action, Oregon State is 3-11, compared to an 8-3 record outside of the conference.

Offensively, Oregon State is posting 68.0 points per game (135th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 64.9 points per contest on defense (197th-ranked).

Oregon State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-11 | Q2 Record: 1-3 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

1-11 | 1-3 | 4-0 | 5-0 Oregon State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (11).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.