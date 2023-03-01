Wednesday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (16-13) against the Washington Huskies (15-13) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on March 1.

The Ducks' last contest on Saturday ended in a 77-48 victory over Arizona State.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 67, Washington 63

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks defeated the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in a 73-59 win on February 23, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in Division I. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the third-most.

Oregon has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-45 at home over USC (No. 32) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 50) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 68) on December 3

65-58 at home over Washington (No. 70) on January 13

Oregon Performance Insights