Wednesday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (16-13) against the Washington Huskies (15-13) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on March 1.

The Ducks' last contest on Saturday ended in a 77-48 victory over Arizona State.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Oregon 67, Washington 63

Oregon Schedule Analysis

  • The Ducks defeated the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in a 73-59 win on February 23, which was their signature victory of the season.
  • The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in Division I. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the third-most.
  • Oregon has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 73-45 at home over USC (No. 32) on January 1
  • 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 50) on December 20
  • 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27
  • 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 68) on December 3
  • 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 70) on January 13

Oregon Performance Insights

  • The Ducks' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.9 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (171st in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Oregon has put up 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 74.9 overall.
  • In 2022-23 the Ducks are scoring 14 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (65.8).
  • At home Oregon is giving up 59.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it is on the road (64.5).
  • Over their past 10 games, the Ducks are compiling 65.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 74.9.

