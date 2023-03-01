Oregon vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (16-13) against the Washington Huskies (15-13) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on March 1.
The Ducks' last contest on Saturday ended in a 77-48 victory over Arizona State.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 67, Washington 63
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks defeated the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in a 73-59 win on February 23, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in Division I. But they also have 12 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the third-most.
- Oregon has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 32) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 50) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 68) on December 3
- 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 70) on January 13
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.9 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (171st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Oregon has put up 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 74.9 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Ducks are scoring 14 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (65.8).
- At home Oregon is giving up 59.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it is on the road (64.5).
- Over their past 10 games, the Ducks are compiling 65.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 74.9.
