The Washington Huskies (15-13) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Oregon Ducks (16-13) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up an average of 74.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 60.0 the Huskies give up.

When Oregon allows fewer than 62.0 points, it is 11-1.

Oregon is 16-7 when it scores more than 60.0 points.

The 62.0 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Ducks allow.

Washington has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Washington's record is 15-12 when it gives up fewer than 74.9 points.

This season the Huskies are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Ducks concede.

The Ducks shoot 43.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Huskies allow.

Oregon Schedule