How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies (15-13) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Oregon Ducks (16-13) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Oregon vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks put up an average of 74.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 60.0 the Huskies give up.
- When Oregon allows fewer than 62.0 points, it is 11-1.
- Oregon is 16-7 when it scores more than 60.0 points.
- The 62.0 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Ducks allow.
- Washington has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- Washington's record is 15-12 when it gives up fewer than 74.9 points.
- This season the Huskies are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Ducks concede.
- The Ducks shoot 43.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Huskies allow.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Washington
|L 68-60
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 73-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|Arizona State
|W 77-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/1/2023
|Washington
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
