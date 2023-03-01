The Washington Huskies (15-13) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Oregon Ducks (16-13) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks put up an average of 74.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 60.0 the Huskies give up.
  • When Oregon allows fewer than 62.0 points, it is 11-1.
  • Oregon is 16-7 when it scores more than 60.0 points.
  • The 62.0 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Ducks allow.
  • Washington has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
  • Washington's record is 15-12 when it gives up fewer than 74.9 points.
  • This season the Huskies are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Ducks concede.
  • The Ducks shoot 43.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Huskies allow.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Washington L 68-60 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
2/23/2023 Arizona W 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 Arizona State W 77-48 Matthew Knight Arena
3/1/2023 Washington - Michelob ULTRA Arena

