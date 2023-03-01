The Oregon Ducks (14-11) currently rank 27th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +13000 on the moneyline.

The Ducks visit the Washington State Cougars. The two teams take the court at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17.

Ducks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +13000 (Bet $100 to win $13000)

Oregon Team Stats

This year, the Ducks are 9-4 at home with a 3-5 record on the road while going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

In Pac-12 action, Oregon is 5-9, compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

Oregon is averaging 76.2 points per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while ceding 64.7 points per contest (189th-ranked).

Oregon Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-10 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

2-10 | 5-1 | 4-0 | 3-0 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Oregon is 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins, but also tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Oregon has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

