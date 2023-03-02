The California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a 13-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Cal matchup.

Oregon vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Oregon vs. Cal Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 29 times this season.

Cal has put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of 13 Golden Bears games this season have gone over the point total.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Oregon is 56th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 37th, according to computer rankings.

The Ducks were +5000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +30000, which is the 17th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

