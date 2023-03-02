Oregon vs. Cal: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 2
The California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a 13-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Cal matchup.
Oregon vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Oregon vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-19.5)
|129.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-20)
|129.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Oregon (-19.5)
|130
|-5000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Oregon (-19.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Oregon vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 29 times this season.
- Cal has put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 13 Golden Bears games this season have gone over the point total.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Oregon is 56th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 37th, according to computer rankings.
- The Ducks were +5000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +30000, which is the 17th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.