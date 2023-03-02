Will Richardson is a player to watch when the Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) and the California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) face off at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

Game Day: Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Oregon's Last Game

In its previous game, Oregon beat Oregon State on Saturday, 69-67. N'Faly Dante scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed two assists and 18 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM N'Faly Dante 16 18 2 1 0 0 Jermaine Couisnard 12 1 0 3 0 3 Keeshawn Barthelemy 11 3 1 0 0 2

Oregon Players to Watch

Dante leads his team in both points (13.6) and rebounds (8.1) per contest, and also averages 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Richardson leads the Ducks at 5.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 12.8 points.

Quincy Guerrier posts 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kel'el Ware posts 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field.

Rivaldo Soares averages 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)