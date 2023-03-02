Oregon vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (27-4) and the Oregon Ducks (17-13) at Michelob ULTRA Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Stanford to come out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Ducks enter this game after a 52-50 victory over Washington on Wednesday.
Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oregon vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 74, Oregon 63
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Ducks took down the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats, 73-59, on February 23.
- The Ducks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses (12).
- Oregon has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinal are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 38) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 48) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 61) on December 3
- 75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 66) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +317 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per outing (161st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Oregon has put up 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 74.1 overall.
- The Ducks average 79.8 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.
- Oregon is giving up fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than on the road (64.5).
- While the Ducks are putting up 74.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 62.6 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.