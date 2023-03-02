Thursday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (27-4) and the Oregon Ducks (17-13) at Michelob ULTRA Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Stanford to come out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Ducks enter this game after a 52-50 victory over Washington on Wednesday.

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 74, Oregon 63

Oregon Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Ducks took down the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats, 73-59, on February 23.

The Ducks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses (12).

Oregon has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinal are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-45 at home over USC (No. 38) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 48) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 61) on December 3

75-67 at home over Oregon State (No. 66) on December 11

Oregon Performance Insights