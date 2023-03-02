The Oregon Ducks (17-13) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (27-4) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 58.1 the Cardinal allow.

When Oregon allows fewer than 76.8 points, it is 14-7.

Oregon is 16-8 when it scores more than 58.1 points.

The Cardinal average 13.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Ducks allow (63.6).

Stanford is 22-3 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Stanford's record is 27-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.1 points.

The Cardinal are making 46.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (38.9%).

The Ducks shoot 43.3% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Cardinal concede.

