How to Watch the Oregon vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:11 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (17-13) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (27-4) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 58.1 the Cardinal allow.
- When Oregon allows fewer than 76.8 points, it is 14-7.
- Oregon is 16-8 when it scores more than 58.1 points.
- The Cardinal average 13.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Ducks allow (63.6).
- Stanford is 22-3 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- Stanford's record is 27-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.1 points.
- The Cardinal are making 46.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (38.9%).
- The Ducks shoot 43.3% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Cardinal concede.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 73-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|Arizona State
|W 77-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/1/2023
|Washington
|W 52-50
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/2/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
