The Oregon Ducks (17-13) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (27-4) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 58.1 the Cardinal allow.
  • When Oregon allows fewer than 76.8 points, it is 14-7.
  • Oregon is 16-8 when it scores more than 58.1 points.
  • The Cardinal average 13.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Ducks allow (63.6).
  • Stanford is 22-3 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
  • Stanford's record is 27-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.1 points.
  • The Cardinal are making 46.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (38.9%).
  • The Ducks shoot 43.3% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Arizona W 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 Arizona State W 77-48 Matthew Knight Arena
3/1/2023 Washington W 52-50 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/2/2023 Stanford - Michelob ULTRA Arena

