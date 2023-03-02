Oregon State vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Michelob ULTRA Arena has the Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at 11:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors Colorado.
The Beavers came out on top in their most recent outing 56-48 against USC on Wednesday.
Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 70, Oregon State 59
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- On January 1, the Beavers registered their best win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Beavers are 3-12 (.200%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the fourth-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 54th-most wins.
Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-70 at home over Arizona (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 25
- 68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 35) on January 20
- 56-48 over USC (No. 38) on March 1
- 63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 77) on December 3
- 73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 118) on November 17
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game, with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allow 64.9 per contest (197th in college basketball).
- In Pac-12 action, Oregon State has averaged 3.5 fewer points (63.9) than overall (67.4) in 2022-23.
- The Beavers are putting up more points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (61.4).
- At home, Oregon State concedes 63.4 points per game. Away, it allows 65.1.
- The Beavers are putting up 61.6 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 5.8 fewer points than their average for the season (67.4).
