Thursday's contest at Michelob ULTRA Arena has the Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at 11:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors Colorado.

The Beavers came out on top in their most recent outing 56-48 against USC on Wednesday.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Oregon State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 70, Oregon State 59

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On January 1, the Beavers registered their best win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Beavers are 3-12 (.200%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the fourth-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 54th-most wins.

Oregon State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-70 at home over Arizona (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 25

68-65 at home over Oregon (No. 35) on January 20

56-48 over USC (No. 38) on March 1

63-53 at home over Jackson State (No. 77) on December 3

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 118) on November 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Oregon State Performance Insights