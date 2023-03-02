The Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) face the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Beavers' 67.4 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 58.7 the Buffaloes give up.

Oregon State has a 9-10 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

Oregon State has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

The Buffaloes record only 4.8 more points per game (69.7) than the Beavers give up (64.9).

Colorado is 20-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Colorado has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Beavers allow defensively.

The Beavers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 0.2 lower than the Buffaloes concede.

Oregon State Schedule