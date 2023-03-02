The Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) face the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oregon State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Beavers' 67.4 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 58.7 the Buffaloes give up.
  • Oregon State has a 9-10 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • Oregon State has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
  • The Buffaloes record only 4.8 more points per game (69.7) than the Beavers give up (64.9).
  • Colorado is 20-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
  • Colorado has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Beavers allow defensively.
  • The Beavers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 0.2 lower than the Buffaloes concede.

Oregon State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Arizona State L 75-73 Gill Coliseum
2/25/2023 Arizona W 78-70 Gill Coliseum
3/1/2023 USC W 56-48 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/2/2023 Colorado - Michelob ULTRA Arena

