How to Watch the Oregon State vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) face the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Oregon State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Beavers' 67.4 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 58.7 the Buffaloes give up.
- Oregon State has a 9-10 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- Oregon State has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
- The Buffaloes record only 4.8 more points per game (69.7) than the Beavers give up (64.9).
- Colorado is 20-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- Colorado has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Beavers allow defensively.
- The Beavers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 0.2 lower than the Buffaloes concede.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Arizona State
|L 75-73
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|Arizona
|W 78-70
|Gill Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|USC
|W 56-48
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/2/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
