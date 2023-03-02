The Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Oregon State has compiled a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Beavers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 110th.

The Beavers average 6.7 fewer points per game (61.1) than the Cardinal allow (67.8).

Oregon State is 9-9 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

At home Oregon State is putting up 64.3 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging on the road (56.2).

In 2022-23 the Beavers are allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (69.2).

At home, Oregon State drains 5.5 treys per game, 1.6 fewer than it averages on the road (7.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.3%) than on the road (35.5%) too.

