How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Oregon State has compiled a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Beavers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 110th.
- The Beavers average 6.7 fewer points per game (61.1) than the Cardinal allow (67.8).
- Oregon State is 9-9 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Oregon State is putting up 64.3 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging on the road (56.2).
- In 2022-23 the Beavers are allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (69.2).
- At home, Oregon State drains 5.5 treys per game, 1.6 fewer than it averages on the road (7.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.3%) than on the road (35.5%) too.
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 80-62
|Beasley Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Washington
|L 61-47
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|Oregon
|L 69-67
|Gill Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Cal
|-
|Gill Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.