Oregon State vs. Stanford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 2
The Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. Oregon State matchup.
Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-5.5)
|130.5
|-225
|+180
|DraftKings
|Stanford (-5)
|130.5
|-205
|+175
|PointsBet
|Stanford (-5)
|130.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Stanford (-4.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
Oregon State vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Oregon State has put together a 13-13-2 ATS record so far this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-8-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
- Stanford has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Cardinal's 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- While our computer ranking places Oregon State 179th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 101st.
- The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).
- With odds of +60000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
