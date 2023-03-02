The Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Stanford (-5.5) 130.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Stanford (-5) 130.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Stanford (-5) 130.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Stanford (-4.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has put together a 13-13-2 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Beavers have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-8-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
  • Stanford has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Cardinal's 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • While our computer ranking places Oregon State 179th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 101st.
  • The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).
  • With odds of +60000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

