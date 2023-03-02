The Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Oregon State has put together a 13-13-2 ATS record so far this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-8-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Stanford has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Cardinal's 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 While our computer ranking places Oregon State 179th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 101st.

The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).

With odds of +60000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

