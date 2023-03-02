The Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) are set to square off on Thursday at Gill Coliseum, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Glenn Taylor Jr. is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Oregon State fell to Oregon on Saturday, 69-67. Dexter Akanno scored a team-high 17 points (and contributed two assists and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dexter Akanno 17 1 2 1 0 3 Glenn Taylor Jr. 12 5 2 0 0 1 Rodrigue Andela 10 7 1 0 0 0

Oregon State Players to Watch

The Beavers get 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Taylor.

Michael Rataj gives the Beavers 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dzmitry Ryuny is the Beavers' top rebounder (4.1 per game), and he averages 5 points and 0.9 assists.

Akanno is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 36.7% of his shots from the floor and 25.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)