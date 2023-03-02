The California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) will attempt to break a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena as heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 129.5.

Oregon vs. Cal Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Where: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Oregon -19.5 129.5

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

  • Oregon and its opponents have scored more than 129.5 points in 20 of 26 games this season.
  • The average total in Oregon's games this year is 137.7, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Ducks are 12-14-0 ATS this season.
  • Oregon has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.
  • Oregon has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.
  • The implied probability of a win from Oregon, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.

Oregon vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Oregon 20 76.9% 70.5 129 67.2 136.9 137.7
Cal 11 40.7% 58.5 129 69.7 136.9 129.0

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

  • Oregon is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Ducks have hit the over five times.
  • The Ducks have won eight games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Ducks average just 0.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Golden Bears give up (69.7).
  • When Oregon totals more than 69.7 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

Oregon vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Oregon 12-14-0 1-0 13-13-0
Cal 10-17-0 1-2 12-15-0

Oregon vs. Cal Home/Away Splits

Oregon Cal
11-5 Home Record 3-14
4-6 Away Record 0-10
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0
72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5
67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2
5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

