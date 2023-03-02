The California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) will attempt to break a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena as heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 129.5.

Oregon vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -19.5 129.5

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon and its opponents have scored more than 129.5 points in 20 of 26 games this season.

The average total in Oregon's games this year is 137.7, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Ducks are 12-14-0 ATS this season.

Oregon has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.

Oregon has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

The implied probability of a win from Oregon, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.

Oregon vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 20 76.9% 70.5 129 67.2 136.9 137.7 Cal 11 40.7% 58.5 129 69.7 136.9 129.0

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Ducks have hit the over five times.

The Ducks have won eight games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Ducks average just 0.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Golden Bears give up (69.7).

When Oregon totals more than 69.7 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

Oregon vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 12-14-0 1-0 13-13-0 Cal 10-17-0 1-2 12-15-0

Oregon vs. Cal Home/Away Splits

Oregon Cal 11-5 Home Record 3-14 4-6 Away Record 0-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

