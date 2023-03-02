Oregon vs. Cal: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 2
The California Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16 Pac-12) will attempt to break a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena as heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 129.5.
Oregon vs. Cal Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon
|-19.5
|129.5
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon and its opponents have scored more than 129.5 points in 20 of 26 games this season.
- The average total in Oregon's games this year is 137.7, 8.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Ducks are 12-14-0 ATS this season.
- Oregon has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.
- Oregon has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.
- The implied probability of a win from Oregon, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.
Oregon vs. Cal Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 129.5
|% of Games Over 129.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|20
|76.9%
|70.5
|129
|67.2
|136.9
|137.7
|Cal
|11
|40.7%
|58.5
|129
|69.7
|136.9
|129.0
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Ducks have hit the over five times.
- The Ducks have won eight games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Ducks average just 0.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Golden Bears give up (69.7).
- When Oregon totals more than 69.7 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 14-5 overall.
Oregon vs. Cal Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|12-14-0
|1-0
|13-13-0
|Cal
|10-17-0
|1-2
|12-15-0
Oregon vs. Cal Home/Away Splits
|Oregon
|Cal
|11-5
|Home Record
|3-14
|4-6
|Away Record
|0-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-12-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|72.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.5
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.2
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-6-0
