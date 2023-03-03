The Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard included, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 121-110 loss to the Pelicans (his previous game) Lillard produced 41 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Lillard, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 36.5 32.3 38.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 5.7 Assists 6.5 7.1 6.0 PRA 49.5 43.8 50.1 PR 41.5 36.7 44.1 3PM 4.5 4.2 4.7



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Hawks

Lillard is responsible for attempting 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 25.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.2 per game.

Lillard's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.4.

Defensively, the Hawks are 22nd in the league, giving up 117.0 points per game.

The Hawks give up 45.3 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.4 assists per game.

Giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 38 42 2 6 5 0 0

