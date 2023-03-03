The Portland Trail Blazers, with Trendon Watford, face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 121-110 loss versus the Pelicans, Watford tallied eight points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Watford's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trendon Watford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.7 7.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.0 Assists 2.5 1.9 3.4 PRA -- 11 14.6 PR 12.5 9.1 11.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.5



Trendon Watford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 3.3% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.7 per contest.

Watford's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.4 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 117.0 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 45.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 25.4 per contest, 14th in the league.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Trendon Watford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2022 39 22 9 2 2 4 0 1/3/2022 10 5 1 1 0 1 0

