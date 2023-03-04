Saturday's Pac-12 slate will see the Oregon Ducks (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12) square off against the Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Stanford matchup.

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Oregon has covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Ducks' 30 games have gone over the point total.

Stanford has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Cardinal's 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Oregon is 56th in the country. It is far higher than that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

The Ducks have had the 17th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000.

Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

