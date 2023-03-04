Saturday's Pac-12 slate will see the Oregon Ducks (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12) square off against the Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Stanford matchup.

Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-7.5) 140.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oregon (-7) 140.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Oregon (-7.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Oregon has covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Ducks' 30 games have gone over the point total.
  • Stanford has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Cardinal's 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Oregon is 56th in the country. It is far higher than that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Ducks have had the 17th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000.
  • Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

