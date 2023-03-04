Oregon vs. Stanford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
Saturday's Pac-12 slate will see the Oregon Ducks (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12) square off against the Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Stanford matchup.
Oregon vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Oregon vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-7.5)
|140.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-7)
|140.5
|-300
|+250
|Tipico
|Oregon (-7.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
Oregon vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Ducks' 30 games have gone over the point total.
- Stanford has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Cardinal's 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Oregon is 56th in the country. It is far higher than that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
- The Ducks have had the 17th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
