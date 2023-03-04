The Oregon Ducks (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) are slated to square off on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena, with a tip-off time of 4:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, N'Faly Dante is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Oregon's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Oregon defeated Cal 84-51. With 17 points, Jermaine Couisnard was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jermaine Couisnard 17 3 1 1 0 3 Kel'el Ware 10 6 1 3 1 0 Nate Bittle 10 6 0 0 1 1

Oregon Players to Watch

Dante paces the Ducks with 13.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.

Will Richardson paces his team in assists per contest (5.2), and also averages 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier is averaging 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Kel'el Ware is posting 6.6 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Rivaldo Soares is putting up 7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)