Saturday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Oregon State Beavers (10-20, 4-15 Pac-12) and the California Golden Bears (3-27, 2-17 Pac-12) at Gill Coliseum features the Beavers' Jordan Pope and the Golden Bears' Kuany Kuany as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon State's Last Game

Oregon State dropped its most recent game to Stanford, 83-60, on Thursday. Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 11 points, plus six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Bilodeau 11 6 0 0 0 1 Jordan Pope 11 4 1 0 0 1 Rodrigue Andela 8 3 0 0 1 0

Oregon State Players to Watch

Glenn Taylor Jr. is posting 10.9 points, 2.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Michael Rataj averages 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Dzmitry Ryuny leads the Beavers at 4.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 5 points.

Dexter Akanno puts up 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 25.6% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)