Portland State vs. Idaho State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Idaho State Bengals (11-18) and the Portland State Vikings (13-15) clashing at Idaho Central Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 60-59 win for Idaho State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Vikings fell in their last game 80-54 against Sacramento State on Monday.
Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Portland State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 60, Portland State 59
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they took down the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank No. 118 in our computer rankings, 80-71.
- The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 119) on January 12
- 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 119) on February 11
- 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 153) on February 23
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 199) on January 7
- 48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 230) on January 21
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings' -72 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.3 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per outing (137th in college basketball).
- On offense, Portland State is tallying 58.2 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (60.3 points per game) is 2.1 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Vikings have been worse when playing at home this season, posting 59.1 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Portland State has played better in home games this year, giving up 55.9 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
- The Vikings have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 58.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 60.3 they've scored this year.
