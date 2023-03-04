Saturday's contest features the Idaho State Bengals (11-18) and the Portland State Vikings (13-15) clashing at Idaho Central Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 60-59 win for Idaho State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Vikings fell in their last game 80-54 against Sacramento State on Monday.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Portland State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 60, Portland State 59

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they took down the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank No. 118 in our computer rankings, 80-71.

The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 119) on January 12

60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 119) on February 11

74-72 at home over Montana (No. 153) on February 23

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 199) on January 7

48-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 230) on January 21

Portland State Performance Insights