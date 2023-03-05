Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 129-111 loss to the Hawks, Lillard tallied 33 points, eight assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 32.3 38.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 5.8 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.2 PRA 47.5 43.8 50.8 PR 40.5 36.7 44.6 3PM 4.5 4.3 4.9



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Damian Lillard has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 19.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 4.3 threes per game, or 25.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 113.6 points per contest.

The Magic give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 13 makes per contest, 27th in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 39 30 4 5 2 0 1

