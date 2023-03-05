Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers face the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Grant, in his most recent game, had 14 points, four assists, two steals and three blocks in a 129-111 loss to the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Grant's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.7 17.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.2 PRA 28.5 27.4 24.6 PR 26.5 25.1 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.5



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Jerami Grant has made 7.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

Grant is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Grant's Trail Blazers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 113.6 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Magic have given up 42.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the league.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Magic are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 41 16 6 1 0 3 1

