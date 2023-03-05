The Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (27-37) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+

BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 115 - Trail Blazers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 2.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



The Trail Blazers (29-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.7% of the time, 8.7% less often than the Magic (35-27-2) this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Portland is 13-14-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Orlando does it in fewer games (46.9% of the time) than Portland (47.6%).

The Magic have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-6) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .344 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-21).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Portland is 13th in the league offensively (114.9 points scored per game) and 19th on defense (115.7 points conceded).

The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the league in assists (24.1 per game) in 2022-23.

The Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Portland takes 58.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.7% of Portland's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.3% are 3-pointers.

